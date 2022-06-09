ChillWell Portable AC Presents a Solution to the Shortcomings of Fans & Traditional AC

PHOENIX, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChillWell Portable AC is a product created by the top engineers of ChillWell. It is a portable air cooler that aims to keep the space cold while cutting costs to a bare minimum. It addresses the shortcomings of fans and traditional AC.

ChillWell AC is lightweight and portable. As a result, one can easily transport it around to chill the environment wherever they go, whether it's a house or an office. The electricity expense isn't an issue with ChillWell Portable AC. It does not use as much energy as standard ACs, so one can stay cool without breaking the bank.

ChillWell Portable AC has a built-in battery that allows it to be recharged. This improves its portability even more because the user can charge it and then bring it about. ChillWell portable AC has several speed settings for the user's convenience. It has four different speed settings: low, medium, high, and turbo.

ChillWell AC is available on the company's official website and may be ordered there.

ChillWell AC's operating mechanism necessitates the use of water. As a result, a 550ml water tank is included to keep the portable AC running as long as feasible. ChillWell contains a removable cooling cartridge that should be changed every 1-3 months. Before blowing air into the room, the cartridge might capture dust.

Traditional ACs are renowned for producing a lot of noise when running. On the contrary, ChillWell Air Cooler is a low-noise gadget that is barely audible when in use. The user won't need a handyman to service or use the ChillWell Portable AC. Simply replace the cartridge, refill the water tank, and clean it thoroughly. That's all is required for using it.

ChillWell includes an LED night chamber that can create a disco atmosphere in the room at night. Blue, red, white, teal, purple, yellow, green and color cycles are the cycle mode orders. It can also be turned off if desired. The user, after reading the instruction booklet that come with the box, can start to use the Air cooler.

Purchasing a ChillWell Portable AC is simple on the firm's Official Website.

The ChillWell Portable Air Cooler also functions as a humidifier. During the summer, the weather can be hot but dry. This portable air cooler will add humidity to the air in the space while also cooling it. ChillWell Portable AC has an adjustable vent that allows direct air. As a result, one may guide the air to reach any position they like.

Pros of Using Chillwell Portable AC

Simple to use

Simple upkeep

Type-C rechargeable battery

USB cord

Refillable water tank of 550ml

There are four different fan speeds

Nightlight with LEDs

Functions as a humidifier

Cooling cartridge is replaceable

Variable vent

Noise level is low

Portable and reasonably priced

Guaranteed money back

ChillWell Portable AC costs $89.99 per unit AC. It is exclusively offered on the company website to customers in the United States and Canada. The purchasers can have a 60 - day money-back guarantee when they buy ChillWell Portable AC. This means the user gets 60 days to risk-free test all of the claims claimed by this portable air cooler. If for any reason, the users are dissatisfied with this product, they may return it without issue.

Contact the ChillWell Portable AC Team:

Contact Person: Jeff Hornacek

Role: Sales Manager Head

Address: Ontel Products Corporation 21 Law Drive, Phoenix, Arizona 85001

Postal code: 85001

City: Phoenix

Country: United States

Email: chillwell@rephelpdesk.com

Phone: 888-998-6324

Related Links: ChillWell Portable AC Official Website Link