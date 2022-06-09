BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Green Ammonia Market to Reach $18.8 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global green ammonia market is projected to reach $18.28 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.24%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Green ammonia refers to the ammonia produced by processes that utilize renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Green ammonia plays a crucial role in tackling the challenges of producing food to feed the ever-increasing global population and as a CO2-free energy source. Growth in the green ammonia market is being driven by the increasing awareness related to the utilization of green chemicals, growing focus on the reduction of carbon emissions, and technological developments related to the use of green ammonia.

The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on green fuel, as green ammonia is utilized for maritime transportation. A rising focus on minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is expected to create potential market demand for green ammonia.

The detailed study is a compilation of 101 market data tables and 13 figures spread through 189 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Green Ammonia Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031"

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the green ammonia market:

Increased Consumer Awareness and Preference toward Sustainable Products

Stringent Rules and Regulations Related to Carbon Emissions

Increased Investment in Green Ammonia Production

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Low Commercialization of Green Ammonia

High Production Cost

Reasons to Buy This Report

This exclusive report on the global green ammonia market will help you in the following ways:

Extensive competitive benchmarking of 14 key players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global green ammonia market landscape.

Market segregation based on production technology.

Investment landscape including product adoption scenario, funding, and patent analysis.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Prasad Gade, Research Analyst, BIS Research, "Green ammonia is the better replacement for traditionally manufactured ammonia as it is highly sustainable. Growing shift toward environment-friendly products, services, and rise in the demand for efficient energy storage alternatives is one of the key factors behind the market growth."

View the report on Global Green Ammonia Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

In year 2024, the top segment players expected to lead the green ammonia market are expected to enter the market using solid oxide electrolysis (SOE) technology in the long term, which captures around 56.8% of the market. Players utilizing other technologies, including alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) accounts for 36.3% and proton exchange membrane (PEM), account for approximately 6.9% of the total production.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Company Type 1: Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)



H2U Technologies, Inc.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

ACME Group

ENAEX

NewGen Energy Ltd.

Dyno Nobel

Company Type 2: Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)



Thyssenkrupp AG

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Air Products Inc.

Company Type 3: Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)



Iberdrola S.A.

Fusion-Fuel

Companies that are not a part of the previously-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Who Should Buy This Report?

The companies that produce and commercialize green ammonia and traditionally manufactured ammonia, end-use sectors, research institutions, and regulatory bodies involved in green ammonia should buy this report.

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the green ammonia market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the green ammonia market across the globe?

What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning, and what are some of the key strategies adopted by new players entering this marketspace?

Which are the leading production technologies and end-use sectors in the market, and how are they going to perform in the coming years?

What are the latest developments across the globe for the green ammonia industry, and how are the consumption patterns?

For a new company looking to enter the green ammonia market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the existing competition?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg