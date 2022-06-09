DGAP-News: Quidel Corporation

QUIDEL CORP.-DEVELOPER OF ONLY FDA-CLEARED FIA RAPID POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC LYME DISEASE TEST-TO PARTNER WITH RENOWNED GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE TO DRAMATICALLY HEIGHTEN LYME DISEASE AWARENESS



With Lyme disease season in full-swing across the United States and as the public continues spending increasing time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Quidel's recently formed Lyme Task Force Team-the only one of its kind-today announced a multitiered collaboration with Global Lyme Alliance to dramatically heighten public awareness to a health condition afflicting nearly half a million Americans each year. Quidel is the nation's leading developer of the only rapid point-of-care diagnostic Lyme disease test. In recent years the company launched the critically acclaimed and award-winning LymeDiseaseAnswers.com website and Lyme Quick Takes online video series. "The Global Lyme Alliance has been a passionate and important partner for Quidel in our fight against Lyme disease," said Judi Tilghman, Ph.D., vice president of technology assessment at Quidel. "Over the years they have helped fund the most urgent and promising research in the field while expanding education and awareness programs for the public and physicians. We're honored to have this collaborative partnership." As part of its collaboration, Quidel will serve as sponsor for GLA's Lyme awareness month as well as a series of educational PACE-accredited webinars. These events provide new information on various Lyme topics in an open discussion format, all designed to bring awareness around the Lyme disease epidemic, with rapid ways to diagnose and treat it. In addition, Quidel will be a sponsor for the GLA Global Gala 2022, the organization's premier fundraising event to be held in October. About Quidel Corporation Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names, Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel' s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel' s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities, and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com. Contact Details Jim Yeager +1 818-264-6812 jim@breakwhitelight.com Company Website http://Quidel.com

