Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Playfair's (TSXV: PLY) (FSE: P1J1) (OTC Pink: PLYFF) drill and drillers are currently at the staging point near the former Røstvangen Mine where Playfair's Summer drill program on its 100% owned RKV Project in Norway will begin shortly.

Playfair has notified and received approval from the Norwegian Directorate of Mines of plans to drill up to 140 drillholes to test 6 targets in 4 separate areas. Playfair is planning, where possible, to use existing trails to access the target areas. One of the four areas is more challenging to access; therefore, a helicopter permit was obtained to move the drill in and out of the area. Once the drill is moved or flown to a target area the man-portable drill will be carried between drillholes. It is expected that use of a helicopter will be limited and used only at one target site. Initially 33 drillholes are planned. Additional drillholes will be results driven.

Don Moore, CEO of Playfair, comments, "It's great to have boots and drillers on the ground again.

The focus in Norway has been on its riches in oil resulting in a half century of neglect to the potential of the mineral industry. This neglect has created the opportunity that Playfair has in our 282 square km land package. We've acquired three district scale opportunities which contain known mineral deposits of three types, specifically Besshi-type VMS at RKV, Bathurst-type VMS at Folldal and magmatic nickel/copper also at RKV. Significantly there are seven former producing mines. The prospective area for each of these deposit types is of district scale and has seen little exploration in the past 50 years.

The strong nickel market and the drilled off Vakkerlien nickel/copper deposit adds another layer of significant potential to the Playfair story."

Playfair is using a drilling machine which can be disassembled for moving between drillholes. Although lightweight, the drill is capable of drilling to 150m depth using BQ sized rods (36.5 mm or 1.437 inches core diameter) and to 100m depth using NQ sized rods (47.8mm or 1.872 inches core diameter

The man-portable drill team is supervised by Canadian drillers, No Limit Diamond Drilling. Local "Muskelgutta" (Muscle Guys) will again rise to the challenge of moving the man-portable drill. Local community support is greatly appreciated.

Promin AS, a Trondheim-based consultancy with extensive experience in the Norwegian Mining industry, provides logistical support and experienced geologists. Helge Rushfeldt will again assist in the start-up of the drill program. Kjell Nilsen, one of Norway's most experienced field geologists who discovered Nussir, Norway's largest known copper deposit, and Jonas Dombrowski will directly supervise the drilling, core logging and analysis.

In Norway through Playfair's wholly owned subsidiary, Playfair Mining Norway AS, operations have been streamlined. In the past 12 months, relationships have been developed with suppliers and labourers within the local community and throughout Norway as a whole. Reidar Gaupås and Norvall Thormodsæter, Directors of Playfair Norway, along with CEO Donald Moore, continually reach out to all levels of government in Norway to promote awareness of Playfair's exploration plans currently and into the future.

Overall management and execution of Playfair's RKV drilling program is provided by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., an independent consulting group, who, as part of their supervision, will ensure that appropriate quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols are in place. RMG follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's (CIM) Best Practices.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Davison, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The road to a cleaner environment includes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles need copper, nickel, and cobalt. There is no green future without minerals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126979