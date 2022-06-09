Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) at Booth # 3029 in the Investor Exchange at the 2022 PDAC, being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Monday June 13th through Wednesday June 15th.

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged with Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration and the Forum team at our booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585.

On Monday, June 13th at 11:00 AM, Forum will be hosting a presentation and discussion at its booth # 3029 with John Feneck of John Feneck Consulting LLC. A Market Strategist and former portfolio manager with Merrill Lynch Funds (now Blackrock) and JP Morgan Chase Funds, John was also a member of the precious metals team at Sprott. Over the years he has developed a compelling record with a focus on the metals and mining sector. John will present his current thoughts on the junior resource market, which will include his views on Forum Energy Metals Corp. For more information about John Feneck: go to www.feneckconsulting.com.

On Tuesday, June 14th at 11:20 AM, President & CEO Rick Mazur will be a guest panelist at the Exploring for Critical Minerals in Canada's North session at the INVEST CANADA NORTH FORUM being held at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre Hotel Ballroom "A". To register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pdac-2022-invest-canada-north-forum-tickets-356664893297





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/127035_0e769523846c1b4d_003full.jpg

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127035