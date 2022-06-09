Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces Little Rock as Host City for Inaugural 2022 Season

Arkansas Capital Joins Canton and Virginia Beach in League's Initial Team Lineup

Final Host City Announcement Expected Soon

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / (OTC PINK:MLFB) Major League Football today announced Little Rock, Arkansas as the third home city for its inaugural season starting August 9th.

Coupled with previously announced Canton, Ohio and Virginia Beach, Virginia, MLFB's league lineup is now almost complete with the announcement of the league's fourth and final city expected soon.

Little Rock's team will be known as the Arkansas Attack to reflect fan support throughout the region and its home games will be played at War Memorial Stadium.

Virginia Armada home games will take place at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex while Ohio Force fans can cheer their team at the Canton Hall of Fame Bowl.

"Today I am thrilled to announce Little Rock as MLFB's third host city," said MLFB CEO Frank Murtha. "Like Canton and Virginia Beach, we believe Little Rock is a perfect partner as we begin the final drive toward our season kick off on August 9th."

What makes MLFB unique are its core principles which include an exciting brand of football, development opportunities for players and coaches, and a sustainable business model. According to Murtha, Little Rock, Canton and Virginia Beach markets' demographics, civic support and facilities are a perfect fit for the league.

"Little Rock, Canton, and Virginia Beach, all welcomed us with a true sense of partnership and all three strongly support and believe in our league's vision," said Murtha.

MLFB also has plans to announce a fourth host city soon, which not only provides a solid foundation for this season but helps build momentum toward a full Spring 2023 season.

"While we're proud of all the hard work and the challenges we've overcome to get cleatsinthegrass this August, our ultimate goal is become America's true home for professional spring football," said Murtha.

Earlier, MLFB announced Terry Shea, Earnest Wilson, Jerry Glanville, and Bill Conley as Head Coaches for its inaugural season.

Together, these coaching veterans have more than 150 years of coaching experience across all levels of football. Each has expressed a passion for helping young men develop personally and professionally.

Fans of the Arkansas Attack will be thrilled by Head Coach Ernest Wilson's affinity for a wide-open offense. Coach Wilson was an early adapter of the popular "Air Raid" offense and has worked with championship coaches such as Tony Dungy, Dennis Green, and others. Wilson has served as offensive coordinator at Jackson State and Hampton College as well as Head Coach at Elizabeth City State.

Head Coach Terry Shea, a widely respected offensive "guru" with more than 50 years coaching experience, will be leading the Virginia Armada. Shea served as head coach at San Jose State and was offensive coordinator for the legendary Bill Walsh at Stanford. After numerous years in the NFL with the Chiefs, Bears, Dolphins and Rams, Coach Shea has returned to helping young players develop with MLFB.

Ohio coaching legend Bill Conley was named Head Coach for the Ohio Force. After a successful playing career at Ohio State, Conley began his coaching career in Ohio high school football before returning to his alma mater as recruiting coordinator under John Cooper and Jim Tressel. A long-time Assistant Coach at Ohio State, Conley also enjoyed a long and successful tenure as head coach at Division II Ohio Dominican.

Key upcoming MLFB announcements include: a final host city, training camp dates and location, a full league game schedule, and ticket purchasing options.

