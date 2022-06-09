The new ruling confirms the cross-border injunction against the Dutch subsidiary of Chinese manufacturer Longi. The patent dispute between the photovoltaic manufacturers dates back to spring 2019.From pv magazine Germany South Korea-based photovoltaic manufacturer Hanwha Q Cell has revealed that the Dutch Court of Appeal in The Hague has issued a ruling confirming the cross-border injunction against the Dutch subsidiary of Chinese module manufacturer Longi - Longi (Netherlands) Trading B.V. - which was decided by the District Court of Rotterdam on March 15, 2022. The injunction provided that Longi ...

