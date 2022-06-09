DJ AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU) AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 08/06/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.5935
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4864177
CODE: CNEU
ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU Sequence No.: 167326 EQS News ID: 1372341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
