AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU) AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 08/06/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.5935

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4864177

CODE: CNEU

ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU Sequence No.: 167326 EQS News ID: 1372341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

