Aircraft Seating Market size worth $ 5.63 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.03% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Constant engagement of regulatory agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority to demand guidelines for aircraft seating as well as maintenance, increasing demand for lightweight designed aircraft seats is driving the Aircraft Seating Market over the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Aircraft Seating Market" By Class (Business Class, Economy Class), By Aircraft Type (Regional Transport Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft), By End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Aircraft Seating Market size was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.63 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Seating Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Aircraft Seating Market Overview

Existing aircraft are being retrofitted with advanced products including such IFEC systems as airlines around the world strive to have more comfort in terms of seating and other services such as entrainment and in-flight connectivity for streaming live and online shopping. Most airlines are updating their aircraft seats because old ones have become obsolete. The use of innovative and lightweight materials for cabin seats has led to a significant replacement of existing aircraft seats with new seats. Moreover, most business jet owners customize their cabin seats, with companies now offering a full array of designs and materials for aircraft cabin seat customization.

Moreover, the Constant engagement of regulatory authorities like the Civil Aviation Authority to demand guidelines for aircraft seating as well as maintenance is boosting the global aircraft seating market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing aircraft deliveries around the world, as well as increased air passenger traffic, are affecting vendors to develop technologically sophisticated aircraft seats to boost passenger comfort. Furthermore, Factors such as growing demands for seats equipped with IFEC systems, improved aircraft production, and maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft are supposed to propel market growth.

Key Developments

In January 2022 , Unum Aircraft Seating, a producer of business class seats for single and twin-aisle aircraft u.k.-based, has presented new lie-flat business class seating options, the Unum One and Unum OneHD.

, Unum Aircraft Seating, a producer of business class seats for single and twin-aisle aircraft u.k.-based, has presented new lie-flat business class seating options, the Unum One and Unum OneHD. In September 2021 , Air China signed an agreement with the German company Recaro Commercial aircraft seating for A350 business class seats. Air China has made an order for ten sets of Recaro Aircraft Seating's new CL6720 business class seat, attempting to make it the company's first customer.

Key Players

The major players in the market are JAMCO, Zodiac Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik, and Stelia Aerospace.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Aircraft Seating Market On the basis of Class, Aircraft Type, End-Use, and Geography.

Aircraft Seating Market, By Class

Business Class



Economy Class



Premium Economy Class



First Class

Aircraft Seating Market, By Aircraft Type

Regional Transport Aircraft



Narrow Body Aircraft



Business Jets



Wide-Body Aircraft

Aircraft Seating Market, By End Use

OEM



Aftermarket



MRO

Aircraft Seating Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

