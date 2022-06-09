Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 Ticker-Symbol: ZHJ 
München
09.06.22
08:01 Uhr
0,830 Euro
+0,005
+0,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
09.06.2022 | 16:28
106 Leser
Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

PR Newswire

London, June 9

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Overseas Regulatory Announcement

For details, please visit:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836586/E_ORA__English____Board_Meeting_202200609.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836587/E_ORA__English____Convertible_Bonds_Online_Roadshow_2022_0609.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836588/E_ORA__English____Convertible_Bonds_Issurance_2022_0609.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836589/E_ORA__English____Briefing_session_for_2021_results_2022_0609.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836590/E_ORA__English____Supervisory_Committee_20220609.pdf

© 2022 PR Newswire
