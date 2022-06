DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Notice of AGM

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (the "Meeting") of Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") will be held at Anjuna, 28 Avenue de la Liberté, 06360 Eze, France on 28 June 2022 at 10.30 am (CEST) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following simple resolutions: 1. To receive and consider the financial statements for the period to 31 December 2021 together with thereports of the directors and the auditors thereon. 2. To authorise the Directors to appoint auditors of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2022 and toauthorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration. 3. To re-elect Duncan Soukup as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for re-election. 4. To re-elect Luca Tomasi as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for re-election. 5. To re-elect Tim Donell as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for re-election. 6. To re-elect Kenneth Morgan as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for re-election.

Dated 9 June 2022

By Order of the Board

Notes 1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his place. A proxy need not also be a Member of the Company 2. To appoint a proxy, you should complete the Form of Proxy available from the Company's website. To be valid the Form of Proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed must be completed and returned by post or by hand to the Company's Registrar, Link Group PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournedmeeting. 3. In the case of joint holders, if two or more persons hold shares jointly each of them may be present in person or by proxy at the Meeting and may speak as a shareholder; if only one of the joint owners is present in person or by proxy, he may vote on behalf of all joint owners; and if two or more are present in person or by proxythey must vote as one. 4. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the annual general meeting to be held on the time and date set out at the top of the noticeand any adjournment(s) thereof by utilising the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST Personal Members orother CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), shouldrefer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action ontheir behalf. 5. In order for a proxy appointment made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with CRESTCo's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message must be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID: RA10) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxyappointments specified in the notice of meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time(as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. 6. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that CRESTCo does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility ofthe CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or hasappointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s))such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. 7. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

The Board encourages all shareholders to vote. Shareholders will find a Proxy form, online, in the Investor Relations section under the 'Reports and Documents' menu. In the event that you hold your interest in Anemoi International Ltd in CREST and wish to vote, but are not expecting to use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service as set out in notes 4, 5, 6 and 7 above, you will need to contact your custodian or nominee (bank, broker, fund manager for example). Alternatively, for further information or assistance in voting you can contact Link Group on +44 (0)371 664 0300 Monday to Friday between 0900 and 1730. Call charges will vary by provider.

