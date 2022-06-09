DJ Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control

Magnit notifies on the disposal of Shares by the Entity under the Issuer's Control Krasnodar, Russia (June 9, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the disposal of shares by the entity which is under the Issuer's control.

Full company name and Joint Stock Company "Tander" address: 185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia Taxpayer Id Number: 2310031475 Principal State 1022301598549 Registration Number: Object of disposal: Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Date of disposal: June 8, 2022 Date of the fact being June 9, 2022 reported to the Issuer: Amount of disposed shares: 35 shares (0.000034% of the total equity) Shares Purchase Agreements executed with the participants of Long-Term Incentive Program for Basis for disposal: key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Amount of votes before 3,817,432 votes (3.745836% of the total number of votes) disposal: Amount of votes after 3,817,397 votes (3.745801% of the total number of votes) disposal: For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

