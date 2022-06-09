Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2022 | 16:58
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 9

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%


Votes Total		% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 123,219,97293.681,565,2786.3224,785,25050.762,148
Resolution 224,718,28399.8343,2020.1724,761,48550.7125,913
Resolution 324,785,750100.006910.0024,786,44150.76957
Resolution 424,492,93098.89275,0251.1124,767,95550.7219,443
Resolution 524,606,52299.35161,8360.6524,768,35850.7219,040
Resolution 624,608,52999.36159,4260.6424,767,95550.7215,930
Resolution 724,752,17299.9316,3030.0724,768,47550.7215,410
Resolution 824,598,25299.31171,0050.6924,769,25750.7314,628
Resolution 923,192,73593.631,577,1536.3724,769,88850.7317,510
Resolution 1024,776,18199.976,8410.0324,783,02250.754,376
Resolution 1124,760,06899.9316,1840.0724,776,25250.7411,146
Resolution 1224,728,59399.8049,1090.2024,777,70250.749,696
Resolution 1324,758,12799.9220,9100.0824,779,03750.758,361


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792


9 June 2022

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.