Online Trading Platform Market To Reach $13 Bn By 2026, As Per The Business Research Company's Analysis

The Business Research Company's Online Trading Platform research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online trading platform market consists of the sale of online trading platforms services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for trading and investing online. An online trading platform is a software or website that allows investors and traders to position trades through financial intermediaries and track accounts with a combination of robust features and low fees digitally.

The global online trading platform market size is expected to grow from $9.6 billion in 2021 to $10.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The global online trading platforms market size is expected to grow to $13.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Request a free sample of the Online Trading Platform Market Report

Online Trading Platform Market Overview

The main product types of the online trading platform are commissions, transaction fees, and other related service fees. Commissions are used in trading and equity stock. Commissions are called stock trading fees, or brokerage fees that the sale of specific investments is charged when customers buy or sell stocks. They consist of various components such as solutions, and services. These are applied by institutional investors and retail investors.

Online Trading Platform Market Trends Free Up Clients' Time

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining the popularity in online trading platforms market. Online Trading platform developers and service providers are focusing on various product development analyses to provide a user-friendly and advanced platform for both trading and investing. For instance, in July 2020, US based online trading company, E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. launched the Equity Edge Online (EEO) Developer Platform. Through the launch of the Developer Platform, processes that were historically analog can now be automated, streamlined, and scaled which will free up the time of clients previously spent on administrative tasks.

Key Players In The Online Trading Platform Industry

Major players with online trading platform market shares are Charles Schwab Corporation, Ally Financial Inc., TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, E-Trade Financial Corporation, AAX, ErisX, Huobi Group, Interactive Brokers, MarketAxess, Merril Edge, Plus500, Tradestation, Bitstamp, EToro, BitPay, Eruption, Octagon Strategy Limited, Blockstream, Bitfinex, Tradeweb, DigiFinex, Templum, Unchained Capital, Cezex, and SIMEX.

See more on the Online Trading Platform Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Fintech Market - By Type Of Service (Payments, Wealth Management, Insurance, Personal Loans, Personal Finance, Fund Transfer), By Technology (Mobile Commerce And Transfers, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics), By Service Provider (Payment Processors, Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms, Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage, Stock Exchanges, Bonds Brokerage, Equities Brokerage, Other Stock Brokerage), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Type of Establishment (Exclusive Brokers, Banks, Investment Firms, Other Types Of Establishments) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Investment Banking Market Report 2022 - By Type (Mergers And Acquisitions Advisory, Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Debt Capital Markets Underwriting), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (Financial Services, Retail And Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin), By Process (Mining, Transaction), By End Use Industry (Trading, Retail And E-commerce, Banking) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg