Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
Tradegate
09.06.22
18:58 Uhr
45,870 Euro
-0,510
-1,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,67045,88021:53
45,67045,83021:53
GlobeNewswire
09.06.2022 | 17:29
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Lundin Energy (181/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Lundin Energy AB
(Lundin Energy) published on June 8, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Lundin Energy held on March 31, 2022
approved a distribution of shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (Lundin Energy
MergerCo) whereby every one (1) share of Lundin Energy entitles their holders
to receive one (1) share in Lundin Energy MergerCo. Lundin Energy MergerCo will
then merge with Aker BP, whereby Lundin Energy MergerCo shareholders will
receive USD 7.76 and 0.950985 AkerBP shares. The scheduled Ex-date is June 23,
2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards/futures in Lundin Energy (LUPE). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073846
LUNDIN ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.