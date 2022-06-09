NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Lundin Energy (181/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) published on June 8, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Lundin Energy held on March 31, 2022 approved a distribution of shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (Lundin Energy MergerCo) whereby every one (1) share of Lundin Energy entitles their holders to receive one (1) share in Lundin Energy MergerCo. Lundin Energy MergerCo will then merge with Aker BP, whereby Lundin Energy MergerCo shareholders will receive USD 7.76 and 0.950985 AkerBP shares. The scheduled Ex-date is June 23, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Lundin Energy (LUPE). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073846