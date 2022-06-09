Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Xetra
09.06.22
17:35 Uhr
7,774 Euro
+0,070
+0,91 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
09.06.2022 | 19:10
Update on Ericsson engagement with U.S. authorities

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been engaged with authorities regarding the review and investigation of the Company's conduct in Iraq. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified the Company that it has opened an investigation concerning the matters described in the company's 2019 Iraq investigation report. It is too early to determine or predict the outcome of the investigation, but Ericsson is fully cooperating with the SEC.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Contact person

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 705 75 29 06
E-mail: peter.nyquist@ericsson.com

Additional contacts

Stella Medlicott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Relations
Phone: +46 730 95 65 39
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Media

Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 pm CEST on June 9, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/update-on-ericsson-engagement-with-u-s--authorities,c3583009

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3583009/1590953.pdf

Update on Ericsson engagement with U.S. authorities

