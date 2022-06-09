DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



09.06.2022 / 19:15

BP p.l.c. Transaction in Own Shares BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 9 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 7,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below: London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 3,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 455.9500 455.9500 455.9500 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 449.5500 449.5500 449.6000 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 452.8508 452.8550 452.8699 The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting. The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme. Further enquiries: bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000 Schedule of Purchases Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591) Aggregate information: Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 452.8508 3,000,000 Cboe (UK)/BXE 452.8550 2,000,000 Cboe (UK)/CXE 452.8699 2,000,000 Individual transactions: To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3876O_1-2022-6-9.pdf This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

