Endoluxe is pleased to announce that they have entered into a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement specifically for the urology market with Dornier MedTech. Dornier and Endoluxe have products and platforms focused in the urology arena offering innovation and value.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to partner with Dornier MedTech to address the growing demands for better imaging solutions in urology," states CEO Devon Bream. "Coming out of the American Urology Association (AUA) conference last month, we knew from the amount of exhibit buzz around Endoluxe that the time was right to select a market leading partner to help us grow our existing urology business. Dornier MedTech is an excellent partner to work with and we appreciate their support of our platform."

The Endoluxe EVS is the perfect camera system for all endoscopic procedures that utilize industry standard rigid and flexible analogue scopes such as urology, gynecology, ENT, general surgery, and orthopedics. The handheld Orb replaces the legacy endoscopic tower with advanced, portable technology at 1/6 the cost. Specifically for urology, the Endoluxe Orb has a novel image stabilization functionality that benefits urologists during basic and complex urologic procedures.

"We are pleased to add the Endoluxe platform to our growing portfolio as we believe their technology represents the future of endoscopic visualization. With the various new urology products that Dornier introduced at AUA, it is an ideal situation to have Endoluxe join our portfolio of market leading urology products," states Brock Faulkner, CEO of Dornier MedTech America.

Endoluxe is a world-class endoscopic video imaging organization based in the United States with worldwide distribution of its medical industry design award-winning Endoluxe Orb. The company is focused on reducing costs of legacy video platforms, enhancing procedure adoption, and improving patient outcomes through better therapy application. Endoluxe is committed to being a vendor agnostic platform that allows customers to utilize their existing investment in traditional scopes and supporting devices, while taking advantage of future technological advancements utilizing our portable, integrated, and feature-laden platform at 1/6th the cost of legacy products. More information can be found at Endoluxe.com.

Dornier MedTech is a medical device company headquartered in Munich, Germany, and is a full subsidiary of Advanced MedTech. As a pioneer in the field of urology, Dornier is one of the most trusted names in the industry. The company continues to drive clinical performance and spearhead innovation in urology, launching several pioneering technologies and revolutionary therapies in recent years. As the world's first MDR-certified integrated urology company, and one of the original founders of the Urology Care Foundation (formerly known as the American Foundation for Urologic Diseases), Dornier takes pride in holding to the highest standards of patient safety and product efficacy. Today, the company is pushing the envelope in digital urology to provide holistic care to patients seeking treatment and community support in their recovery journey through online and in-person channels. Trusted by thousands of physicians and patients, Dornier is committed to serving and supporting the urology community worldwide. More information can be found at Dornier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005989/en/

Contacts:

Devon Bream

Endoluxe CEO

devon@endoluxe.com