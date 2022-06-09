Catgirl's platform is continuously being expanded after experiencing rapid growth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Catgirl Coin (CATGIRL¢)

The Catgirl project is constantly expanding its platform and resources after previously reaching a market cap of $1 billion. Catgirl currently offers 8 different Catgirl NFTs of various rarities, as well as NFT Farming, Staking, and NekoFuse (a way to combine multiple NFTs into a higher rarity).





Catgirl Logo Birthday Party Edition



What's next from the Catgirl Team

Now, the team is currently working on releasing Season 2, which will feature a greater range of Catgirl NFTs than Season 1, which had 5 Catgirl NFTs and 3 Special Catgirl NFTs obtained from their NFT Airdrop. It's worth noting that each new Season grants access to a new Farming Pool.

The team is also working on an NFT Marketplace, a place to buy and sell Catgirl Collectibles. As the team grows, they plan to use the foundation of the NFT Marketplace created for Catgirl to build a cross-chain social and NFT trading network. CATGIRL¢ and Catgirl NFTs will be utilized across the platform.

With their Season Catgirl NFTs, users will be able to create a Base Catgirl, as well as a variety of Wearables to accessorize their Base Catgirl. You will be able to trade certain Base Catgirls or accessories on the NFT Marketplace. Base Catgirls and Wearables is a unique approach to NFTs that allows users to influence certain aspects of the final result. The team hopes to create a large community of users on the Catgirl dApp who will share their works.

Players will be able to engage with their NFTs through a variety of blockchain indie games. With ever-expanding functionality over time, no Season NFT will ever be left in the dust.

Important details about Catgirl

Catgirl first went live on May 31, 2021, and has been active for over a year, having recently celebrated its first birthday. The team continues to cross items off their Roadmap on a regular basis.

Visit Catgirl's website at https://catgirl.io/ to learn more.

