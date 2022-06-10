

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.1 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for 2.2 percent and was unchanged from the April reading.



On a monthly basis, inflation was down 0.2 percent versus expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in April.



The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 6.4 percent on year - matching forecasts and down from 8.0 percent in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de