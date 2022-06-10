Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Private acquisitions of Euronav shares in exchange for Frontline shares completed

Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or the "Company") (NYSE: FRO - OSE: FRO) announces that it has agreed to acquire in privately negotiated transactions with certain shareholders of Euronav N.V. (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) ("Euronav") a total of 7,708,908 shares in Euronav, representing 3.82% of the outstanding shares in Euronav, in exchange for a total of 10,753,924 shares in Frontline, which is equivalent to 1.395 Frontline shares for every one share of Euronav.

Settlement is expected to take place on or about 14 June 2022 by delivery of existing Frontline shares through a share lending arrangement with Frontline's main shareholder Hemen Holding Ltd. ("Hemen"). Under the share lending agreement, Frontline will issue a total of 10,753,924 new shares to Hemen as a result of these transactions.

Following completion of the issue of the new Frontline shares, Frontline will have a total of 222,622,889 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 37

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement contains information which is considered by the Company to constitute inside information pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation. This announcement was published by Frontline Ltd. on 10 June 2022 at 07:45 CEST.

