Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces the adoption of all resolutions proposed at its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on the 9th of June, 2022, in Antwerp, Belgium.

Shareholders approved all the agenda items, notably:

The payment of a gross dividend of €0.03 per share for the financial year 2021, to be paid on 22 June 2022.

The new remuneration policy, which focuses on performance, as well as the Group's sustainability commitments.

The terms and conditions of the Group's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), in accordance with article 7:89/1, §3 of the Code of Companies and Associations.

Details of the AGM, including all the resolutions, votes and the presentations of the Chairman and of the CEO and CFO are now available in the IR section of Azelis' website.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

