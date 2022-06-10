BenevolentAI announces participation in upcoming investor conferences

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenevolentAI (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announces that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 43 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA from June 13 - June 16, 2022

Annual Global Healthcare Conference in from Morgan Stanley, Putting the Tech in Biotech Conference, Exploring the World of Tech-Enabled Drug Development, in New York, NY on June 28, 2022

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI is a leading, clinical-stage AI drug discovery company. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. BenevolentAI has a consistently proven track record of scientifically validated discoveries. The BenevolentAI Platform powers a growing in-house pipeline of over 20 drug programmes, spanning from target discovery to clinical studies, and it maintains successful commercial collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. BenevolentAI also identified Eli Lilly's baricitinib as a repurposing drug candidate for COVID-19, which has been authorised for emergency use by the FDA. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

