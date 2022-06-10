Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
WKN: A3CTVP ISIN: LU2355630455 Ticker-Symbol: 2XA 
Stuttgart
10.06.22
08:07 Uhr
5,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.06.2022 | 08:04
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BenevolentAI announces participation in upcoming investor conferences

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenevolentAI (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announces that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

BenevolentAI Logo
  • Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA from June 13 - June 16, 2022
  • Morgan Stanley, Putting the Tech in Biotech Conference, Exploring the World of Tech-Enabled Drug Development, in New York, NY on June 28, 2022

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI is a leading, clinical-stage AI drug discovery company. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. BenevolentAI has a consistently proven track record of scientifically validated discoveries. The BenevolentAI Platform powers a growing in-house pipeline of over 20 drug programmes, spanning from target discovery to clinical studies, and it maintains successful commercial collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. BenevolentAI also identified Eli Lilly's baricitinib as a repurposing drug candidate for COVID-19, which has been authorised for emergency use by the FDA. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

Investors

Fleur Wood - Investor Relations
investors@benevolent.ai

Media

Rajin Kang - VP Communications
press@benevolent.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725546/Benevolent_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
