4basebio Plc - Research Collaboration

10 June 2022

4basebio PLC

("4basebio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Research Collaboration

for treatment of Neurofibromatosis Type 1

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the Cambridge based life sciences group focused on the development of synthetic DNA and non-viral vectors for use in the field of cell and gene therapies and vaccines, is pleased to announce its collaboration with University of Alabama ("UA") and Teesside University ("TU") in a research project aimed at developing an effective treatment for Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1).

The universities have been awarded almost $1million from the US based Gilbert Family Foundation to fund a three-year research program aimed at developing a life-changing gene therapy with applicability to all NF1 patients and which will use a non-viral vector for targeted delivery of full length NF1 DNA. 4BB will support this project by designing and developing a 4BB non-viral Hermes vector and 4BB hpDNA sequence as payload for UA and TU.

NF1 is a genetic condition which causes usually benign tumours to develop anywhere in the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and nerves. Complications of NF1 are many and can include learning difficulties, speech difficulties and skeletal malformations, heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) problems, loss of vision, and severe pain. NF1 is caused by mutations in the NF1 gene which regulates the production of neurofibromin protein.

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO for 4basebio said: "We are very pleased to be able to support this research project and are delighted that this exciting collaboration between academia and industry has been recognised with the award from the Gilbert Family Foundation."

Dr Deeann Wallis, PI at University of Alabama, said: "I'm excited about partnering with 4basebio and utilizing both their non-viral Hermes vector and hpDNA sequence as payload to target delivery of NF1 as a therapeutic for those with Neurofibromatosis Type I. Such a combination of technologies is an attractive therapeutic approach for individuals with few options."

Dr Linda Popplewell, Professor of Genetic Medicine at National Horizon Centre, Teesside University, said 'The opportunity to work with 4basebio on this Gilbert Family Foundation GTi award is exceptionally exciting. Access to their impressive technologies and their application to NF1 has the potential to be transformative".

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use and develop non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads. The immediate objectives of 4basebio are to continue the validation of its DNA products and Hermes technology and commence revenue generation during 2022. 4basebio also continues to advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and cell and gene delivery solutions.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for the 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.