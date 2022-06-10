Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022

10.06.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 9

10 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 9 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 70,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 379.5716 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 382.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 376 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,064,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,027,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 9 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
320377.50 08:12:1300059333065TRLO0LSE
504376.50 08:15:0100059333132TRLO0LSE
986376.50 08:15:0100059333131TRLO0LSE
1089376.00 08:29:1400059333538TRLO0LSE
499376.00 08:29:1400059333537TRLO0LSE
1289377.00 09:27:4600059335327TRLO0LSE
1698379.50 09:52:0000059336063TRLO0LSE
500379.50 09:59:4300059336380TRLO0LSE
796379.50 09:59:4300059336381TRLO0LSE
1434379.50 09:59:4300059336382TRLO0LSE
852379.50 09:59:4300059336383TRLO0LSE
56379.50 09:59:4300059336384TRLO0LSE
1824379.50 09:59:4300059336385TRLO0LSE
920378.00 10:14:4900059336811TRLO0LSE
500378.00 10:14:4900059336810TRLO0LSE
803377.50 10:29:2300059337198TRLO0LSE
540377.50 10:29:2300059337197TRLO0LSE
1551377.50 10:29:2300059337199TRLO0LSE
401377.50 11:17:0200059338396TRLO0LSE
500377.50 11:17:0200059338395TRLO0LSE
500379.50 11:34:5500059338906TRLO0LSE
744379.50 11:34:5500059338907TRLO0LSE
500379.50 11:34:5500059338908TRLO0LSE
368379.50 11:34:5500059338909TRLO0LSE
1516379.00 11:37:2900059338982TRLO0LSE
500379.00 11:37:2900059338983TRLO0LSE
500380.00 12:00:0000059339571TRLO0LSE
2049380.00 12:00:0000059339572TRLO0LSE
500380.00 12:00:0000059339573TRLO0LSE
2173380.00 12:00:0000059339574TRLO0LSE
358379.50 12:00:0000059339576TRLO0LSE
1095379.50 12:00:0000059339577TRLO0LSE
500380.00 12:34:0300059340921TRLO0LSE
863380.00 12:34:0300059340922TRLO0LSE
500380.50 12:44:5900059341131TRLO0LSE
1100380.50 12:44:5900059341132TRLO0LSE
500380.50 12:45:3300059341186TRLO0LSE
223380.50 12:45:3300059341187TRLO0LSE
500380.50 12:45:3600059341190TRLO0LSE
500380.50 12:45:3600059341191TRLO0LSE
88381.00 12:46:4000059341352TRLO0LSE
1417381.00 12:46:4000059341353TRLO0LSE
238380.50 13:08:4600059342118TRLO0LSE
1267380.50 13:08:4600059342117TRLO0LSE
1580382.00 13:31:4300059343200TRLO0LSE
76382.50 13:32:5300059343282TRLO0LSE
302382.50 13:32:5300059343283TRLO0LSE
490382.50 13:32:5300059343284TRLO0LSE
1442382.00 13:33:2500059343299TRLO0LSE
154382.00 13:33:2500059343298TRLO0LSE
301381.50 13:35:0400059343415TRLO0LSE
1000381.50 13:35:0400059343414TRLO0LSE
662381.00 13:35:0900059343421TRLO0LSE
831381.00 13:35:0900059343422TRLO0LSE
1301381.00 13:52:1700059344335TRLO0LSE
54381.00 13:52:1700059344336TRLO0LSE
162381.50 14:01:5300059344951TRLO0LSE
20381.50 14:01:5300059344950TRLO0LSE
232381.50 14:01:5300059344949TRLO0LSE
500381.50 14:02:0300059344963TRLO0LSE
234381.50 14:02:2300059344974TRLO0LSE
500381.50 14:02:2300059344973TRLO0LSE
223381.50 14:03:2300059345000TRLO0LSE
500381.50 14:03:2300059344999TRLO0LSE
500381.50 14:07:2300059345209TRLO0LSE
464381.50 14:09:5300059345343TRLO0LSE
399381.50 14:09:5300059345342TRLO0LSE
500381.50 14:09:5300059345341TRLO0LSE
1526380.50 14:15:1000059345782TRLO0LSE
500380.50 14:15:1000059345785TRLO0LSE
171380.50 14:15:1000059345784TRLO0LSE
454380.50 14:15:1000059345783TRLO0LSE
522379.50 14:32:2100059346688TRLO0LSE
420379.50 14:32:2100059346687TRLO0LSE
245379.50 14:32:2100059346686TRLO0LSE
795379.50 14:32:2100059346685TRLO0LSE
69379.50 14:32:2100059346690TRLO0LSE
1000379.50 14:32:2100059346689TRLO0LSE
514379.50 14:32:2100059346693TRLO0LSE
383379.50 14:32:2100059346692TRLO0LSE
403379.50 14:32:2100059346691TRLO0LSE
143378.50 14:43:1500059347509TRLO0LSE
726378.50 14:43:1500059347508TRLO0LSE
201378.50 14:43:1500059347514TRLO0LSE
696378.50 14:43:1500059347513TRLO0LSE
224378.50 14:43:1500059347512TRLO0LSE
341378.50 14:43:1500059347511TRLO0LSE
476378.50 14:43:1500059347510TRLO0 LSE
135377.50 14:43:1700059347517TRLO0LSE
930378.00 14:54:3600059348118TRLO0LSE
592378.00 14:54:3600059348117TRLO0LSE
299379.50 15:06:0000059348626TRLO0LSE
1257379.50 15:06:0000059348625TRLO0LSE
1483379.50 15:06:0000059348624TRLO0LSE
400379.50 15:06:0000059348627TRLO0LSE
1029379.50 15:06:0000059348628TRLO0LSE
338379.50 15:25:1000059349724TRLO0LSE
712379.50 15:25:2000059349759TRLO0LSE
367379.50 15:25:2000059349758TRLO0LSE
997379.50 15:32:3300059350127TRLO0LSE
274379.50 15:32:3300059350126TRLO0LSE
762378.50 15:43:4300059351021TRLO0LSE
363378.50 15:43:4300059351023TRLO0LSE
350378.50 15:43:4300059351022TRLO0LSE
714378.50 16:03:0300059353148TRLO0LSE
132378.50 16:03:0300059353147TRLO0LSE
473378.00 16:03:2100059353179TRLO0LSE
331378.00 16:03:2100059353178TRLO0LSE
265378.00 16:12:3600059354243TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
