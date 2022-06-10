Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

10 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 9 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 70,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 379.5716 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 382.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 376 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,064,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,027,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 9 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 320 377.50 08:12:13 00059333065TRLO0 LSE 504 376.50 08:15:01 00059333132TRLO0 LSE 986 376.50 08:15:01 00059333131TRLO0 LSE 1089 376.00 08:29:14 00059333538TRLO0 LSE 499 376.00 08:29:14 00059333537TRLO0 LSE 1289 377.00 09:27:46 00059335327TRLO0 LSE 1698 379.50 09:52:00 00059336063TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 09:59:43 00059336380TRLO0 LSE 796 379.50 09:59:43 00059336381TRLO0 LSE 1434 379.50 09:59:43 00059336382TRLO0 LSE 852 379.50 09:59:43 00059336383TRLO0 LSE 56 379.50 09:59:43 00059336384TRLO0 LSE 1824 379.50 09:59:43 00059336385TRLO0 LSE 920 378.00 10:14:49 00059336811TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 10:14:49 00059336810TRLO0 LSE 803 377.50 10:29:23 00059337198TRLO0 LSE 540 377.50 10:29:23 00059337197TRLO0 LSE 1551 377.50 10:29:23 00059337199TRLO0 LSE 401 377.50 11:17:02 00059338396TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 11:17:02 00059338395TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 11:34:55 00059338906TRLO0 LSE 744 379.50 11:34:55 00059338907TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 11:34:55 00059338908TRLO0 LSE 368 379.50 11:34:55 00059338909TRLO0 LSE 1516 379.00 11:37:29 00059338982TRLO0 LSE 500 379.00 11:37:29 00059338983TRLO0 LSE 500 380.00 12:00:00 00059339571TRLO0 LSE 2049 380.00 12:00:00 00059339572TRLO0 LSE 500 380.00 12:00:00 00059339573TRLO0 LSE 2173 380.00 12:00:00 00059339574TRLO0 LSE 358 379.50 12:00:00 00059339576TRLO0 LSE 1095 379.50 12:00:00 00059339577TRLO0 LSE 500 380.00 12:34:03 00059340921TRLO0 LSE 863 380.00 12:34:03 00059340922TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 12:44:59 00059341131TRLO0 LSE 1100 380.50 12:44:59 00059341132TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 12:45:33 00059341186TRLO0 LSE 223 380.50 12:45:33 00059341187TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 12:45:36 00059341190TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 12:45:36 00059341191TRLO0 LSE 88 381.00 12:46:40 00059341352TRLO0 LSE 1417 381.00 12:46:40 00059341353TRLO0 LSE 238 380.50 13:08:46 00059342118TRLO0 LSE 1267 380.50 13:08:46 00059342117TRLO0 LSE 1580 382.00 13:31:43 00059343200TRLO0 LSE 76 382.50 13:32:53 00059343282TRLO0 LSE 302 382.50 13:32:53 00059343283TRLO0 LSE 490 382.50 13:32:53 00059343284TRLO0 LSE 1442 382.00 13:33:25 00059343299TRLO0 LSE 154 382.00 13:33:25 00059343298TRLO0 LSE 301 381.50 13:35:04 00059343415TRLO0 LSE 1000 381.50 13:35:04 00059343414TRLO0 LSE 662 381.00 13:35:09 00059343421TRLO0 LSE 831 381.00 13:35:09 00059343422TRLO0 LSE 1301 381.00 13:52:17 00059344335TRLO0 LSE 54 381.00 13:52:17 00059344336TRLO0 LSE 162 381.50 14:01:53 00059344951TRLO0 LSE 20 381.50 14:01:53 00059344950TRLO0 LSE 232 381.50 14:01:53 00059344949TRLO0 LSE 500 381.50 14:02:03 00059344963TRLO0 LSE 234 381.50 14:02:23 00059344974TRLO0 LSE 500 381.50 14:02:23 00059344973TRLO0 LSE 223 381.50 14:03:23 00059345000TRLO0 LSE 500 381.50 14:03:23 00059344999TRLO0 LSE 500 381.50 14:07:23 00059345209TRLO0 LSE 464 381.50 14:09:53 00059345343TRLO0 LSE 399 381.50 14:09:53 00059345342TRLO0 LSE 500 381.50 14:09:53 00059345341TRLO0 LSE 1526 380.50 14:15:10 00059345782TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 14:15:10 00059345785TRLO0 LSE 171 380.50 14:15:10 00059345784TRLO0 LSE 454 380.50 14:15:10 00059345783TRLO0 LSE 522 379.50 14:32:21 00059346688TRLO0 LSE 420 379.50 14:32:21 00059346687TRLO0 LSE 245 379.50 14:32:21 00059346686TRLO0 LSE 795 379.50 14:32:21 00059346685TRLO0 LSE 69 379.50 14:32:21 00059346690TRLO0 LSE 1000 379.50 14:32:21 00059346689TRLO0 LSE 514 379.50 14:32:21 00059346693TRLO0 LSE 383 379.50 14:32:21 00059346692TRLO0 LSE 403 379.50 14:32:21 00059346691TRLO0 LSE 143 378.50 14:43:15 00059347509TRLO0 LSE 726 378.50 14:43:15 00059347508TRLO0 LSE 201 378.50 14:43:15 00059347514TRLO0 LSE 696 378.50 14:43:15 00059347513TRLO0 LSE 224 378.50 14:43:15 00059347512TRLO0 LSE 341 378.50 14:43:15 00059347511TRLO0 LSE 476 378.50 14:43:15 00059347510TRLO0 LSE 135 377.50 14:43:17 00059347517TRLO0 LSE 930 378.00 14:54:36 00059348118TRLO0 LSE 592 378.00 14:54:36 00059348117TRLO0 LSE 299 379.50 15:06:00 00059348626TRLO0 LSE 1257 379.50 15:06:00 00059348625TRLO0 LSE 1483 379.50 15:06:00 00059348624TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 15:06:00 00059348627TRLO0 LSE 1029 379.50 15:06:00 00059348628TRLO0 LSE 338 379.50 15:25:10 00059349724TRLO0 LSE 712 379.50 15:25:20 00059349759TRLO0 LSE 367 379.50 15:25:20 00059349758TRLO0 LSE 997 379.50 15:32:33 00059350127TRLO0 LSE 274 379.50 15:32:33 00059350126TRLO0 LSE 762 378.50 15:43:43 00059351021TRLO0 LSE 363 378.50 15:43:43 00059351023TRLO0 LSE 350 378.50 15:43:43 00059351022TRLO0 LSE 714 378.50 16:03:03 00059353148TRLO0 LSE 132 378.50 16:03:03 00059353147TRLO0 LSE 473 378.00 16:03:21 00059353179TRLO0 LSE 331 378.00 16:03:21 00059353178TRLO0 LSE 265 378.00 16:12:36 00059354243TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

