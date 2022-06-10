To support the US Government's goal of installing 25 GW of renewable energy on public lands, per acre lease rates have been reduced for all renewable energy sources - some by greater than 50%.From pv magazine USA The Biden Administration has lowered the land lease rates that facilities must pay as part of a drive to deploy 25 GW of renewable energy on public lands. The announcement by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) suggests that rents and fees will decrease by over 50% due to lowered rents and a reduction to the standard per-megawatt fees. According to the official documentation, the rental ...

