Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2022 | 08:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 10, 2022 SHARES

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: NEW SHARES

A maximum of 4,010,458 new shares (QPR1VN0122) of the share issue of QPR
Software Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 13, 2022. 

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: QPR1VN0122
ISIN code: FI4000523212
Orderbook id: 258264
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: June 13, 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.