Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 10, 2022 SHARES QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 4,010,458 new shares (QPR1VN0122) of the share issue of QPR Software Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 13, 2022. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: QPR1VN0122 ISIN code: FI4000523212 Orderbook id: 258264 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: June 13, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260