Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5J ISIN: SE0009806045 Ticker-Symbol: TE5 
Frankfurt
10.06.22
08:04 Uhr
0,040 Euro
-0,003
-6,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2022 | 08:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terranet's Board of Directors and management team acquire warrants

PRESS RELEASE
Lund, June 10, 2022

Terranet's CTO Nihat Küçük and Board Members Magnus Edman, Göran Janson and Karolina Bjurehed acquire warrants in the company. The warrants are part of the two incentive programs that were resolved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Board's proposal.

Nihat Küçük, Magnus Edman and Göran Janson acquire 100% of their eligible warrants, and Karolina Bjurehed approximately 87%. The incentive program is designed so that the future CEO will also be offered to acquire warrants, a maximum of 2,500,000.

Terranet's Chairman Anders Blom comments:

"Above all, it is very positive that our CTO acquires all his warrants, he believes in the company and that we are on the right track. We have made great progress in product development over the past year, and the warrant purchases show the team's commitment to achieving our goals."

Anders Blom is not covered by the incentive program as he represents the shareholder Maida Vale Capital AB who proposed the program to the annual general meeting. CFO Thomas Falkenberg is not covered as he is a consultant in the company. Board Member Tarek Schoeb will be separately proposed an adapted proposal for an incentive program since he is resident in the United Kingdom.

For more information, please contact
Thomas Falkenberg, CFO
Tel: +46 703 360 346
Email: thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on June 10, 2022, at 08.00 CET.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment

  • PM_Ledning och styrelse i Terranet förvärvar teckningsoptioner ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/162cac5e-84ff-41f6-ae92-dec5463fee35)

TERRANET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.