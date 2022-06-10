Das Instrument DC4 US2521311074 DEXCOM INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2022

The instrument DC4 US2521311074 DEXCOM INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2022



Das Instrument L0Z IT0005495616 SAIPEM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2022

The instrument L0Z IT0005495616 SAIPEM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2022



Das Instrument 3J2 AU000000JAT4 JATCORP LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2022

The instrument 3J2 AU000000JAT4 JATCORP LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2022



Das Instrument SMKA CA80412L8832 SATURN OIL+GAS O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2022

The instrument SMKA CA80412L8832 SATURN OIL+GAS O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2022



Das Instrument EZQ KYG210961051 CHINA MENG.D.REG S HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2022

The instrument EZQ KYG210961051 CHINA MENG.D.REG S HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2022

