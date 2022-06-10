

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - St. Paul Park, Minnesota-based Northern Tier Bakery, LLC is recalling around 905 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE salad products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The products subject to recall include 4-oz. plastic packages of Supermom's Kitchen salads that were produced from May 18 through June 8, 2022.



'Supermom's Kitchen Chef Salad Egg, White Turkey Meat, Ham, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese With Crisp Romaine & Green Leaf Lettuce' holds 'enjoy through' dates of 6/9 and 6/11.



Further, 'Supermom's Kitchen Caesar Salad Seasoned Chicken Breast Strips, Parmesan Cheese & Crouton Packet With Crisp Romaine & Green Leaf Lettuce' holds 'enjoy through' dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16.



The recalled RTE salad products bear establishment number 'EST. 19860' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.



The recall was initiated after the company notified FSIS that the firm's product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products to date.



Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de