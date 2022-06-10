DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1812
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14533138
CODE: RIOL LN
ISIN: LU1900066207
ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 167415
