ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon presented a 42-month update of its ongoing Phase IIa ALICE trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in newly diagnosed elderly/unfit patients. The latest positive efficacy and safety data in the single-arm, open-label study follows what has been a consistent trend of encouraging data readouts from this fully enrolled study. The study is currently evaluating the objective response (OR) in patients treated with LSD1 inhibitor iadademstat in combination with standard of care chemotherapy azacitidine in a front-line setting. Of the 27 evaluable patients, 22 (81%) achieved an OR significantly higher than that of azacitidine monotherapy, which achieves OR rates of c 30%. We will revisit our estimates and valuation based on the recent updates reported by Oryzon on iadademstat.

