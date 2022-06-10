For the 21st consecutive year, Convergint offices will close today for Convergint Social Responsibility Day, allowing more than 7,700 colleagues in over 175 locations across the globe to donate their time, expertise, and resources to more than 110 organizations. The overall effort will result in an estimated donation of more than $2.5MM in labor and equipment from Convergint colleagues, partners, and families around the world.

"Stepping away from our daily work to give back locally is core to Convergint's culture and our Values and Beliefs," said Steve Dorking, Managing Director, Convergint EMEA. "This year, our colleagues in Poland, Luxembourg, Ireland, Switzerland, France, and the United Kingdom are truly showcasing the passion and generosity of Convergint Nation across their local charitable initiatives."

Convergint Social Responsibility Day was launched in 2002 to reinforce the company's ongoing commitment to service and support the local communities where colleagues live and work. This year, Convergint colleagues in Europe are volunteering at healthcare facilities, supporting beautification projects at community parks and zoos, and installing advanced security technology for non-profits, organizations and schools. This year's local efforts and organizations include:

ARC Cancer Support Centre Ireland

Gemeinde Opfikon Switzerland

Hospice in the Weald United Kingdom

Wildpark Alte Fasanerie Klein-Auheim Germany

"Convergint Social Responsibility Day is the most important day of the year for our organization, and it's grown alongside our business," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. "We believe that our culture of giving is central to Convergint's success."

