

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's consumer prices registered a steady increase in May and factory gate inflation slowed as expected to the lowest level in more than a year, official data revealed on Friday.



According to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics, consumer price inflation held steady at 2.1 percent in May, while economists had expected a slight increase to 2.2 percent.



Core inflation that excludes food and energy also remained unchanged in May, at 0.9 percent.



Food prices gained 2.1 percent from a year ago and non-food prices were up 2.3 percent in May, data showed.



Month-on-month, overall consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent due to the monthly fall in food prices. Consumer prices were forecast to drop 0.3 percent.



Producer prices posted an annual increase of 6.4 percent in May, slower than the 8.0 percent increase in April. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.



Consumer price inflation is set to remain below the government's target of 3 percent, leaving room for the People's Bank of China to ease policy further to support growth, economists at Capital Economics, said.



The economists noted that factory gate inflation will continue its downward trajectory throughout the rest of the year. Looking through the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, global commodity prices will end the year lower and also base effects will weigh on the headline PPI rate.







