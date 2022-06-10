The US multinational will expand the solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its factory in Tamil Nadu to 9 GW per annum by the end of 2022. The factory manufactures the FlexInverter power conversion solution and the FlexReservoir utility-scale energy storage systems.From pv magazine India US multinational General Electric (GE) is tripling its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity in India to 9 GW per annum by the end of 2022. The capacity expansion is driven by strong growth in backlog over the past few months and a robust demand outlook, said the company. ...

