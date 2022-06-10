Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (106/22)

On request of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ), company registration number 559164-8752, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares and preference shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 13, 2022. The decision is conditional upon that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ), meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares and the preference shares. The preference shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 87,075,005 shares (of which 11,527,890 A-shares, 54,918,490 B- shares and 20,628,625 preference shares). Short Name: EMIL B ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016785786 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 259079 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B- shares to be listed: 78,918,490 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: EMIL PREF ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016785794 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 236498 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares to be listed: 20,628,625 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading in the B-shares will be on a when issued basis from June 13 up and including June 14, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 18 and 107-108 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.