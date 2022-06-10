Anzeige
10.06.2022 | 10:52
Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.848

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4156798

CODE: GEND LN

ISIN: LU1691909508

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1691909508 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GEND LN 
Sequence No.:  167557 
EQS News ID:  1372979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

