

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production grew in April after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 3.4 percent month-on-month in April, after a 1.4 percent decline in March. In February, output had increased 0.4 percent.



Manufacturing output increased 2.2 percent monthly in April, in contrast to the 0.9 percent fall in March.



At the same time, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 6.3 percent, while those of mining and quarrying fell 2.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 7.3 percent in April, following a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders fell 0.4 percent yearly in April. Growth was recorded only in the chemical industry, which grew 16.1 percent.







