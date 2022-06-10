

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks declined on Friday, with a hawkish ECB and fresh China lockdown worries keeping underlying sentiment nervous.



The focus shifted to U.S. consumer inflation data due out later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation.



The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to hold at 8.3 percent in May, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to slow to 5.9 percent from 6.2 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 75 points, or 1 percent, to 7,401 after losing 1.5 percent on Thursday.



International Consolidated Airlines Group fell over 2 percent as a labor strike in Europe drove expectations of more travel headaches during the busy summer season.



Drug maker GSK edged up slightly after its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) succeeded in an ongoing late-stage trial involving older adults.







