Swiss module manufacturer Megasol has unveiled a novel rooftop PV system in two variants -- full-black and translucent. The installation consists of vertical supports, a ridge profile, and solar modules.From pv magazine Germany Swiss solar module manufacturer Megasol has conceived a new in-roof system that it claims can be used to deploy homogeneous and flush-fitting rooftop PV installations. Called Nicer X, the in-roof system is available in two versions - the full-black and the translucent variants. The first system relies on 400 solar modules with a power conversion efficiency of 21.7%, black ...

