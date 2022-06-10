Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 14 June 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,948,741 shares (USD 819,487.41) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 14,178 shares (USD 141.78) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,962,919 (USD 819,629.19) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 7,089 shares - DKK 64.3 7,089 shares - DKK 53.5 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66