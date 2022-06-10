D-Link Corp: D-Link DCS-8350LH Wi-Fi Camera Scores 2022 iF Design Award

Superior quality 2K QHD Wi-Fi camera with award-winning appearance

TAIPEI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation announced today that its DCS-8350LH 2K QHD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera is a recipient of the prestigious iF Design Award 2022, marking the 7th year that D-Link has received the iF Design Award with a total of 10 products recognized for outstanding design.

"We are honored to be recognized again by iF Design Awards and for our smart home camera to stand out among 11,000 entries from 57 countries," expressed Mark Chen, president of D-Link. "This is the 7th year we have won the iF Design Award, and the DCS-8350LH 2K QHD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera is D-Link's 10th product to be selected by the 132-member jury from around the world. In addition, the DCS-8350LH camera has also won the Taiwan Excellence 2022 award. This achievement gives us the confidence to continue creating products of outstanding quality with exceptional design."

The D-Link DCS-8350LH 2K QHD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera is a high-resolution QHD surveillance camera with advanced motion and sound detection features to protect the home and family. Its AI-based person detection and glass break, carbon monoxide, and smoke alarm sound detection provide extra security and make the DCS-8350LH stand out among typical consumer cameras. Next generation 2K QHD resolution combined with H.265 compression and color night vision allow for constant, detailed monitoring of the home. Find out more about the DCS-8350LH camera at https://www.dlink.com/en/products/dcs-8350lh-2k-qhd-indoor-wi-fi-camera

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown since 1987 into an award-winning global brand in 57 countries. Find out more about D-Link athttps://www.dlink.com/en/change-region