Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Tradegate
09.06.22
16:37 Uhr
7,020 Euro
-0,020
-0,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0107,11016:42
7,0107,05016:42
PR Newswire
10.06.2022 | 13:04
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Morgan StanleyWilmington, DelawareUSA

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plcLondonUNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.9121220.1291227.0412446473891
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.7578120.1087646.866576

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB000579005963551736.912122
Sub Total 8.A63551736.912122%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Right of recall over securities lending agreementsat any timeat any time1000000.108764
Sub Total 8.B11000000.108764%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Equity Swap25/03/2024at any timeCash146660.015951
Equity Swap16/05/2024at any timeCash40520.004407
Sub Total 8.B2187180.020358%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc6.9121226.912122%
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley (chain 2)Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley (chain 3)Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

JOHN MENZIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.