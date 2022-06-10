Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
WKN: A3CNY4 ISIN: CA38150M1095 Ticker-Symbol: 9FY 
Frankfurt
10.06.22
08:10 Uhr
0,043 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2022 | 13:08
Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay To Exhibit at PDAC, Booth 3352

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2022 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth # 3352. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

We welcome all stakeholders to come visit our senior team members who are attending PDAC from Portugal and BC and discuss one on one Goldplay's plans for 2022 and beyond.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Catalin Kilofliski"
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704602/Goldplay-To-Exhibit-at-PDAC-Booth-3352

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
