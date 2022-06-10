Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of engcon AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (107/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that engcon AB, company registration number 556647-1727, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that engcon AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to June 17, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 116,443,222 B-shares. Short Name: ENGCON B ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017769847 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 259557 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 116,443,222 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 17 up and including June 20, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 29 and 138 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB