Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO and IVECO BUS partner with "Arena del Futuro": towards a wireless, zero-emission mobility system

Turin, 10thJune 2022. Italy's pilot project on inductive recharging technology for electric vehicles (known as DWPT - Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer) was presented today at the "Arena del Futuro" test circuit in Chiari (Brescia). IVECO and IVECO BUS, the commercial vehicle and bus brands of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG), are involved in the project alongside other industrial partners, universities and international institutions.

Coordinated by A35 Brebemi and Aleatica, the project was launched in May 2021. Its aim is to demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of charging electric vehicles using contactless dynamic inductive currents. The technology makes it possible for electric vehicles to recharge their batteries while travelling in dedicated lanes, thanks to an innovative system of coils positioned under the asphalt that transfer energy directly to on-board batteries.

IVECO BUS - a leader in alternative powertrains and manufacturer of the most extensive range of electric buses - contributed to the project with a 12-metre electric E-WAY, retrofitted with the necessary connectivity and recharging technology. Tests were carried out on a 1 km asphalt circuit powered by inductive currents, with the bus reaching speeds of over 70 km/h and receiving 75kW of electrical power. These test conditions are very close to real conditions, which is one of the reasons why "Arena del Futuro" is a unique project.

The benefits of inductive dynamic charging include improved energy efficiency in vehicles, a reduction in the number of batteries needed, increased cargo and passenger capacity, extended average battery life, and reduced stopping time for recharging. The technology being tested is a potential "range extender" for all types of electrified vehicles, passenger cars, buses and trucks, and can be used by both electric and fuel cell vehicles.

"Our company is more committed than ever to supporting the energy transition, so it was natural for us to collaborate on this project, bringing our experience of millions of kilometres travelled by hundreds of electric buses in real-life situations with us," said Domenico Nucera, President of the Bus Business Unit at Iveco Group. "Induction charging technology also has exciting potential for commercial vehicles and could become an effective infrastructure platform for all e-mobility systems, not just purely electric vehicles. We will continue testing, in the belief that this technology can contribute effectively to the transition to zero-emission mobility, thanks to the benefits it offers all users."

