Freitag, 10.06.2022
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2022 | 14:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Market Wizards B.V.

Market Wizards B.V. has been admitted as NCM derivatives member at Nasdaq
Stockholm AB as of 13th of June 2022. From this date Market Wizards B.V. is
admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID is: ORANM 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning
Kruse on telephone number +46 (73) 4497381. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074018
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
