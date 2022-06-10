NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Market Wizards B.V.

Market Wizards B.V. has been admitted as NCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 13th of June 2022. From this date Market Wizards B.V. is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID is: ORANM For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse on telephone number +46 (73) 4497381. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074018