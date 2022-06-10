

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. consumer inflation for May is due at 8.30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 133.94 against the yen, 1.0581 against the euro, 1.2448 against the pound and 0.9832 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







