KUALA LUMPUR, June 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hektar Asset Management Sdn. Bhd., the Manager of Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (Hektar REIT) is pleased to announce the appointment of En. Johari Shukri bin Jamil, 50, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hektar Asset Management effective 11 June 2022.En. Johari Shukri bin Jamil, CEO of Hektar Asset Management (Link) En. Johari will succeed Dato' Hisham bin Othman, 60, who has reached mandatory retirement age after helming Hektar Asset Management as CEO since May 2016. The Board would like to extend its appreciation to Dato' Hisham for his valuable contribution & service and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.En. Johari who was appointed to the Board of Directors of Hektar REIT as Non Independent Non Executive Director in February 2022 and who is now redesignated as the Executive Director/CEO, brings over 20 years of extensive corporate experience, holding senior leadership positions in various industries, including Real Estate & Industrial Development, Logistics & Engineering.His expertise in asset management, corporate finance, strategy, operations & managing businesses to achieve the desired results through transformational initiatives is very relevant to the REIT and is expected to be put to good use in leading Hektar REIT to continue its post pandemic recovery and to chart new strategic initiatives. En Johari holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from UTM and a Certificate in Advanced Leadership Program from the Judge Business School of the University of Cambridge.The Board & the Management looks forward to working with En. Johari to take Hektar REIT to the next phase of growth as we continue our drive to optimise and grow the REIT's portfolio for stable and sustainable returns to our Unitholders.About Hektar Real Estate Investment TrustHektar Real Estate Investment Trust (Hektar REIT) is Malaysia's first listed retail-focused REIT. The primary objectives of Hektar REIT are to provide unitholders with sustainable dividend income and to achieve a long-term capital appreciation of the REIT. Hektar REIT was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 4 December 2006 and currently owns 2 million square feet of retail space in 4 states with assets valued at RM1.16 billion as at 31 December 2021. The REIT's strategic partner is Frasers Centrepoint Trust, part of Frasers Property Ltd, headquartered in Singapore. Hektar REIT is managed by Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd and the property manager is Hektar Property Services Sdn Bhd. Hektar REIT's portfolio of commercial properties includes Subang Parade in Subang Jaya, Selangor; Mahkota Parade in Melaka; Wetex Parade & Classic Hotel in Muar, Johor; Central Square in Sungai Petani, Kedah; Kulim Central in Kulim, Kedah and Segamat Central in Segamat, Johor. For more information, please visit www.HektarREIT.comFor more information or inquiries, please contact:Hektar Asset Management Sdn BhdInvestor CommunicationsTel: +603 6205 5570Fax: +603 6205 5571Email: ir@HektarREIT.comWeb: www.HektarREIT.comSource: Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (Hektar REIT)