

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production continued to expand strongly in April, though at a slower rate than in the previous month, provisional figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



Industrial production advanced 16.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 19.0 percent rise in March.



The overall growth in April was largely driven by a 19.8 percent surge in production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supplies.



Manufacturing output also registered a double-digit increase of 17.8 percent and production in the manufacturing sector grew 7.0 percent.



Monthly, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent in April, in contrast to a 5.2 percent gain in the preceding month.







